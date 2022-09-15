Casper, Natrona County to See Showers and Thunderstorms

According to the National Weather Service:

Scattered showers with thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high of 63 in Natrona County.

Tonight's forecast includes isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, and isolated showers after 3 am with a low around 47.

Going into the weekend there's a 30% chance of precipitation, but a high near 73.

Saturday and Sunday are currently predicted for temps in the mid-70s to 80 with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Watches, Warnings and Advisories with the National Weather Service read:

"Sunday and Monday...Elevated to possibly critical fire weather conditions over central and southern areas."

