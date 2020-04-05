Casper Police: 1 in Custody Following Suspected DUI Crash Sunday

Casper police say one person was taken into custody Sunday afternoon following a single-vehicle crash that was evidently caused by an intoxicated driver.

No serious injuries were immediately apparent, according to police at the scene.

The crash occurred shortly between 3 p.m. on Durbin between Seventh and Eighth streets. Officer Douglas told K2 Radio News that witnesses reported the vehicle in question, a passenger car, was traveling northbound on Durbin at roughly 50-60 mph.

When the car tried drive into the oncoming lane in order to pass slower traffic, the driver lost control on what was left of a windrow. The car went into a skid and collided with a tree on the east side of the street in the next block.

At the scene, police pulled an opened bottle of what appeared to be vodka from inside the car, which was seriously damaged.

Douglas said there were two occupants inside the vehicle at the time of the wreck, one 18-year-old and one 22-year-old.