Casper police on Wednesday morning arrested a student after showing a firearm to another student at Kelly Walsh High School, according to a news release from the Casper Police Department.

The school resource officer received the report shortly after 9 a.m., immediately responded, found the suspected student and safely took the student into custody.

Police officers retrieved the firearm and determined it was unloaded.

The student was taken to the Casper Police Department to be interviewed.

Why the student brought the firearm to school remains under investigation.

As of the time of the news release at 12:50 p.m., the student had been arrested for one recommended felony charge of aggravated assault.

Casper police continuing to investigate this incident.

More information will be released as it becomes available and as allowed by law concerning the involvement of a juvenile.

This incident highlights the importance of and purpose of the district's School Resource Officer program.

In this case, the onsite SRO was able to immediately be notified, investigate and respond to this situation before any further potential action could be taken by the suspect.

In a separate news release from the Natrona County School District, Kelly Walsh High School administrators implemented their school crisis plan

They contacted the school resource officers -- police officer assigned to the school -- and began to respond while ensuring the safety of students and staff.

In order to resolve the situation without alerting the reported individual, classrooms near the concern were swiftly cleared by administrators, hallways were restricted to any other students and staff, and the immediate classroom was cleared of other individuals.

Officers contacted the student and contained the situation by removing the bag containing the unloaded weapon.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

15 Things Every Casper 90s Kid Totally Remembers Doing