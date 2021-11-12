Casper Police Ask Public To Avoid Area During ‘Active Investigation’
The Casper Police Department on Friday morning asked the public to avoid the area of the 4700 block of East 12th Street, citing an active investigation.
Police believe there is not a threat to the public related to the investigation.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
This Casper Property Has A Massive Home And An Indoor Arena With 9 Stalls
This gorgeous 7,016 square foot home is nestled on over 100 acres and has an indoor arena with 9 equine stalls and a guest apartment. The 5 bedroom 5.5 bathroom home has fabulous Wyoming views, a 5 car garage, and a motocross track.