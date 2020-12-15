Casper Police Department Announces ‘Technical Difficulties’ for Non-Emergency Line
The Casper Police Department announced late Tuesday afternoon that it's experiencing 'technical difficulties' with its non-emergency, administration line.
Issues first began on Monday and are expected to continue until Wednesday at the latest.
Casper PD said that if you have a non-emergency issue or need to get in touch with the department, call 307-235-8278 or 307-235-8233.
Posted by Casper Police Department on Tuesday, December 15, 2020