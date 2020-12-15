One Lucky Wyomingite Has Won $25,000 A Year For Life

Someone's life just a got a whole lot easier. A winning Lucky For Life ticket has been sold in Sheridan, Wyoming, and that person will receive 25,000 a year for the rest of their life!

The official Wyoming Lottery Facebook page shared the news with a colorful graphic and a caption that read:

Someone’s holidays just got VERY merry! If you purchased a Lucky for Life ticket in Sheridan you might wanna check those numbers right... now! https://wyolotto.com/play/lucky-for-life/

The winning numbers for yesterday's drawing are: 7, 25, 34, 37, 43 and 9. The next drawing will happen on Thursday, December 17th, 2020, at 8:38 pm.