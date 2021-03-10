Casper Police Department Declares Snow Day for Traffic Accidents

The Casper Police Department has declared a snow day for traffic accidents due to the extreme winter weather conditions.

This means if you are involved in a traffic crash without injuries, please do not call emergency services.

Instead, please exchange the following information:

Driver’s license.

Insurance.

Description of the other vehicle.

Color.

Make.

License plate number

Submit an online police report at casperpolice.org.

On Thursday, call the Police Department at (307) 235-8278, or visit the department at 201 N. David St.

However, if you are involved in a multi-vehicle accident, an accident involving injuries, or a hit and run accident, call (307) 235-8278 or 911. A officer will respond.

Stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.

If you must drive, wear your seatbelt and use extreme caution especially because black ice is under the snow.

