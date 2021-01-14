Casper Police Find Dead Man; Investigate Death as ‘Suspicious’

The Casper Police Department says officers found a dead man after being called to a residence in the 4700 block of Tranquility Way on Wednesday.

According to a news release, police were called to the area shortly before 7:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the man inside an apartment.

His death is being investigated as suspicious.

Police will be on scene for an "extended period of time" and the public is asked to avoid the area.

More information will be released as it becomes available.