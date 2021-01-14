Man Found Dead in Casper Identified; Autopsy Scheduled

The Natrona County Coroner's Office has identified the man found dead in a Casper apartment as 30-year-old Eugene Martin Hogan.

His next of kin have been notified and an autopsy has been scheduled.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating the death as suspicious.

According to a news release early Thursday, the Casper Police Department was called to an apartment complex in the 4700 block of Tranquility way shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

When they arrived, they found Hogan dead in the apartment.

No further details have been released.