In the early morning hours of Friday, September 2, Casper Police were patrolling the area of McKenzie Lake Park when they came across a vehicle parked near the shore.

According to a release from the Casper Police Department, Officers made contact with an adult male, who fled from the officers on foot.

The release stated that as officers were pursuing the male, he produced a weapon and fired it at them during the chase.

Officers returned fire, striking the man and ending the pursuit.

The male suspect was transported to Wyoming Medical Center for his injuries, but was later pronounced deceased.

Now, Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has identified the man as 38-year-old Corey David Garriott.

Whipps noted in a press release that Garriott's next-of-kin have been notified, and he wrote that the Department of Criminal Investigation is now involved with the case.

Whipps wrote that no further details would be provided at this time.

In 2011, K2 Radio News reported that Garriott had been arrested for firing a handgun more than 7 times at the gas tank of an unoccupied vehicle.

"According to police interviews, an intoxicated Garriott was angry with his girlfriend's ex-husband and wanted to shoot up his van for retaliation," K2 Radio News reported.

On May 7, 2012, Garriott was sentenced by Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to 44 months and 6 days of imprisonment.

Going back even further, current K2 Radio News reporter Tom Morton, while working for the Casper Star Tribune, reported that Garriott was arrested for various drug charges in 2003.

"Authorities arrested Garriott and others a year ago for their involvement in a methamphetamine conspiracy located in an apartment at 905 E. Fifth St," Morton reported for the Casper Star Tribune. "After a raid on Oct. 10, 2003, Natrona County School District officials evacuated the school and law enforcement authorities set up a field laboratory to examine the apartment's contents."

Morton wrote that Garriott was charged with four separate counts: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, to distribute and to manufacture methamphetamine; conspiracy to possess a "list one chemical"; possession of chemicals and materials used to manufacture methamphetamine, aiding and abetting; and possess with intent to distribute and to manufacture methamphetamine near a school.

Garriott pleaded guilty to the count of conspiracy to possess, as well as the count of possession of chemicals and materials. The other charges were dismissed.

At his sentencing hearing, then-Chief U.S. District Judge William Downes read from a report, recounting Garriott's troubled beginnings, and subsequent decisions.

"As an infant, Corey David Garriott nursed from a bottle of liquor-laced baby formula to keep him quiet," Morton wrote. "As a child, Garriott suffered from 'extraordinary physical and emotional abuse. As an adult, Garriott got a job making methamphetamine across the street from Jefferson Elementary School. As an addict and convicted felon, Garriott [faced] 41 months imprisonment with 500 hours of drug treatment."

Judge Downes acknowledged Garriott's history with addiction, but noted that it still did not excuse the man's behavior.

""I know you've had a rotten life," Judge Downes said. "I've never heard of anyone given alcohol in a baby bottle. [But] you're an adult; you can do something to change it."