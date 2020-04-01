Casper Police Seeing ‘Uptick In Juvenile Related Problems’

Casper police say they have seen a "significant increase" in juvenile-related problems over the past few weeks comparable to when students are out of school for the summer.

According to a news release Wednesday, crimes including property damage and auto burglaries are beginning to increase. Detectives say that many of the recently reported crimes involve juveniles.

The police department reminds the public to lock vehicles and never leave valuables, especially firearms, in them.

"The challenges we are facing n Casper are echoed by our entire country," a news release says. "We are all in this crisis together."