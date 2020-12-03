Casper Police to Give Update on Officer-Involved Shooting
The Casper Police Department is set to give an update on an August officer-involved shooting that left one person dead.
According to a statement on Thursday, officials from the Casper Police Department and Natrona County Sheriff's Office will address the media and public via Facebook Live at 2 p.m. Friday.
Immediately following the August 7 shooting, the police department said officers were involved in an "exchange of gunfire."
Police were initially dispatched to the 2200 block of South Jefferson Street following a report that a woman was being held at gunpoint against her will that morning.
After knocking at the door, officers forced their way into the building. A shootout ensued not long after.
A woman, who police later said was being held hostage, was injured in the shooting.