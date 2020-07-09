Casper Rotary Club’s Duck Derby Will Stream Online This Year

The Casper Rotary Club's 21st Annual Duck Derby is set for Saturday, August 22. The event will be a little different this year to adhere to local safety guidelines due to the pandemic.

Lisa Scroggins with the Casper Rotary Club visited with us about how you can get involved with the Duck Derby this year.

The Rotary Club of Casper Duck Derby is a major fundraiser for current projects like the installation of a Bouldering Park (an outdoor rock climbing course) at Crossroads Park along with additional improvements.

Lisa also mentioned that the club wants to support the many local non-profits who have been adversely affected by the pandemic so the derby proceeds will also benefit The Platte River Trails Trust, Wyoming Food for Thought, and Mimi’s House.

The Rotary Club of Casper provided details on how the Duck Derby works if you've never been a part of it:

Individuals purchase a ticket for $20, which allows them to “adopt” a rubber duckie that is then included in the race. If your duck comes in as one of the early finishers, you will win a prize. The first three prizes are cash prizes of $5,000, $1,000, and $750, respectively. We will have more than 100 prizes, each with an estimated value of $30. (See the back of the ticket stub for more information on the race itself.)

For more information and updates about the 21st Annual Duck Derby, make sure to follow the Rotary Club of Casper on Facebook. Don't forget to grab your ticket online for $20. Tickets will also be available at Hilltop Bank locations at Hilltop and Mountain Plaza and downtown and Altitude Veterinary Hospital – 3155 CY Avenue.

Sponsors for this year's event include: McMurry Foundation, GW Mechanical, Black Hills Bentonite, Hilltop National Bank and Altitude Veterinary Hospital.