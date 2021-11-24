Casper Teachers Excited (Maybe More Than Kids) For A Break

The school year is a long grind and Thanksgiving break may only be a couple days but teachers all over Wyoming have been working hard and are ready for a break.

Having a chance to celebrate Thanksgiving may be just enough to help the teachers, that have been doing their best to mold the minds of their students, rebound and be able to make it to the extended Christmas break in mid December.

For those of us on the outside, the school year seems to be flying by, but football, golf and volleyball seasons are already over and winter sports are just a couple weeks from starting.

Three Natrona County School District teachers are blowing off a little steam and show their excitement for the upcoming break.

Are you on TikTok? We love seeing your videos of you having fun and being excited for the holidays. Send us your videos at the My Country 95.5 Mobile App.

Get our free mobile app

Have a fantastic Thanksgiving and Holiday Season. Be careful, safe and enjoy all the time with your family and friends.

6 Things To Do To Get Your Kids Ready To Go Back To School A little bit of planning can go a long way. Here are 6 things to do that will help get your kids ready to go back to school.