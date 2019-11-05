Bret Michaels’ Hometown Heroes Tour Honors Douglas Teacher

Bret Michaels is coming to the Casper Event Center on November 6th to kick off his multi-city Hometown Heros Tour.

Part of the purpose of this tour is to take time to honor heroes in every city where Bret Michaels performs. The lineup for the event includes artists from several genres and will be a night to remember for not only the crowd but for five community members that have been nominated by friends and/or family. Here is what Bret Michaels said about the experience.

While on tour, every night I bring local heroes up on-stage to honor them during the show and we’ll continue to do so at these shows. It’s important to me that we recognize veterans, first responders, teachers and people who are making a difference in their communities.

Shawna Uttenhove has been a Douglas teacher for over a decade. She was nominated by her niece Christina.

Christina nominated Shawna because "she is a wonderful teacher and a wonderful role model." She went on to say that despite having a rough couple of years with family members passing away her Aunt continues to put others first.

Shawna mentioned that she has been a Poison and Bret Michaels fan since the age of 12, I'm sure that she will have the time of her life meeting him at tomorrow's concert.