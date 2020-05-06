Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon recently signed a proclamation recognizing "Teacher Appreciation Week" throughout the state.

Governor Gordon shared a photo of him "flexing" to his official Facebook page, along with another photo of the proclamation and a message that read:

I signed a proclamation recognizing Teacher Appreciation Week and flexed to honor the flexibility shown by our Wyoming teachers this school year. They have all demonstrated tremendous dedication to educating our youth in a different way during this challenging time. I want to thank all teachers for continuing to make a difference in the lives of their students.

Our teachers deserve all the recognition and accolades for their normal work with our children, but they all deserve a little something special for what they've been collectively doing during the COVID-19 pandemic.