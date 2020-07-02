Casper Thinks Fireworks Should Be Legal Statewide

The COVID-19 pandemic has already caused many summer festivals to be canceled throughout the Cowboy State. Unfortunately, the annual Fireworks Festival at the Casper Events Center was also one of those.

Although the 4th of July fireworks show is still happening, it did bring up an interesting question among Casperites: should personal fireworks be legal statewide?

We took to our social media pages to ask listeners what they thought. No surprise, but the vast majority agrees that they should be legal throughout Wyoming.

There are various places around the state where fireworks are legal, but they are far and in between.

Click here for details about the this years fireworks show.

Click here for the map outlining the fireworks restricted parking areas.