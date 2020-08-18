Casper voters chose four new members in the nonpartisan City Council race, according to unofficial primary election results of all 46 precincts reporting in Natrona County.

The results mean that the council will have four women, something that hasn't happened for a while.

The only upset in the council race occurred in Ward II on Casper's west side, where incumbent Ken Bates lost to Kyle Gamrotth and Lisa Engebretsen respectively.

Gamroth, who works at Adbay, received 1,929, or 30.8%, of the total 6,270 votes cast.

Engebretsen, a real estate agent, received 1,365, or 21.8%, of the votes cast.

Bates came in third with 1,116, or 17.8% of the votes cast.

He was followed by "Edis" Allen, Dale A. Zimmerle and Quinn Snow. There were 26 write-in votes.

Voters in Ward I in central Casper chose Amber Pollock and Margaret Bloom over two other candidates.

Pollack, co-owner of Backwards Distillery, received 1,536, or 32.7%, of the total 4,699 votes cast.

Bloom, president of DK Hauling, received 1,129 or 24%, of the total votes.

The other candidates were Bruce H. Knell, Jr., who received 970 votes; and Gabriel Phillips, who received 608 votes. Candidate Tim Hamre withdrew his name from contention, but still received 420 votes. There were 36 write-in votes.

In Ward III in east Casper, incumbent Steve Cathey, an oil and gas consultant, won re-election with 1,780, or 47.3%, of the total 3,760 votes.

Michael H. McIntosh came in second with 1,230 votes and Woody Warren came in third with 725 votes. There were 25 write-in votes in Ward III.

'

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Worst Reviews of Wyoming from Awful Tourists