Casper Walmart Sold Cartons of Eggs for One Dollar…But Now They’re Mostly Gone

Americans all across the country are trying their best to combat the rising price in eggs. Yes, eggs.

USA Today reports that the price of eggs is up 60% from this same time, a year earlier.

"Last year, the average price for a dozen large Grade A eggs in the U.S. was $1.93 in January," the publication wrote. "By December, when egg demand peaked, the price surged to $4.25."

There are a few reasons for this surge in price for eggs, according to USA Today.

"Three reasons: an increase in holiday demand, higher production costs for farmers, and an outbreak of bird flu, a highly contagious virus that can be fatal to poultry such as chickens and turkeys," the publication wrote.

So prices have risen because eggs are harder to come by; very much an example of supply and demand.

Casper has not escaped this rise in prices, either. Previously, prices indicate that eggs were going for about $5.78 at Walmart.

But on Tuesday, shoppers were given a brief reprieve because the store began selling eggs for $1 per carton of a dozen eggs.

Photo Courtesy of Jen Cruz Photo Courtesy of Jen Cruz loading...

It was a madhouse at the store for a time, according to those that were there.

Facebook user Katie VanArsdall posted to Casper Classifieds that Walmart was selling dollar-a-dozen eggs and the comments immediately piled on, with most people scrambling (heh) to get to the grocery store before the eggs sold out.

attachment-thumbnail_IMG_3916 loading...

One user posted a photo that showed the eggs with a 'Sell By' date of January 29 which, some users believe, is why Walmart is selling them so cheaply...they need to get rid of them before they go bad.

K2 Radio News reached out to representatives at the Casper East Side Walmart and we were directed to their corporate hotline, which we called and were then referred to their website, where we were directed to fill out a media request form.

If a representative from Walmart corporate responds, we will update this article with any new information.

For now, shoppers may want to keep checking back at Walmart in the mornings, because you never know when they might be selling discount eggs.