Casper Woman Competing in ‘FabOver40′ New Beauty Contest

One of Casper's own is currently in second place in New Beauty Magazine's FabOver40 contest.

Katrina Lorenzen is a Jackson Hole, Wyoming-native that has been a Casper resident for the better part of thirty years. I had the chance to speak to her about her reasons for entering the contest. She stated:

The contest for me started as a whim for a good cause and to win exciting prizes. I have gone much further than I imagined I would... I feel so very lucky to have such amazing friends/family/supporters. I loved the message and questions the Fab40 brought forward for women over 40, finding what makes us fabulous in our own way. I think as women, we sometimes don’t give ourselves enough grace or time to reflect on who we are, where we have been and what we can do.

Click here to vote for Katrina. You can vote once every twenty-four hours for free, although donations can be made to National Breast Cancer Foundation for addition votes.

The FabOver40 contest is a celebration of women over the age of forty. The competition website states:

Here at Fab Over 40, we believe that hitting 40 is just the beginning. No matter if you’re feisty, fit, or flirty, it’s time to flaunt it! Women from all over the world are coming together to compete for this prize while supporting an amazing cause. Beauty and elegance have no age limit — it’s time to share your story!

We wish Katrina all the luck and congratulations in advance for making it this far.

