Casper/Natrona County Airport Announces Unexpected Death of Captain Greg Tubridy

The skies are a little darker, a little heavier today as the Casper/Natrona County International Airport has announced the unexpected death of Captain Greg Tubridy.

According to a press release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, on behalf of the airport, Captain Tubridy was an essential part of the Airport's Public Safety Family for 16 years.

"Captain Tubridy played many important roles on our team, while holding various certifications including Peace Officer Basic, Fire Fighter 1 & 2, and Emergency Medical Responder," the release noted. "During his service with us, Captain Tubridy was also an instructor for the Wyoming Regional ARFF Training Facility. Not only was he a leader to all in our department, but he was a friend, a faithful colleague, and an upstanding member of our community."

Out of respect for Captain Tubridy and all who knew him, no further details will be released at this time.

"Our heavy hearts are with his family and all those who were blessed to know him," the release noted.

Loss is never easy, especially when it involves somebody who meant so much to so many people. Captain Tubridy was an essential part of the Casper/Natrona County International Airport but, even more than that, he was an essential part of the community. And he will be missed.