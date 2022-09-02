Casper’s Funky Junk Is Back For Fall 2022 On September 17

Funky Junk is back!

For those of your that aren't familiar with this awesome local event, it's kind of like one big huge neighborhood party...

Live music, more than 50 artisan vendors, food trucks, tasty beverages, and a whole lot of great family-friendly fun is what you can expect at Funky Junk.

This Fall's Funky Junk event is on September 17 and begins at 10 am and ends at 5 pm; and is located at 615 S Durbin St, Casper, Wyoming.

Each Funky Junk event has a variety of participants, and I thought it would be a great idea to share with you some of what you will see this Saturday. Remember that the list below is NOT the full list of participants.

If you want to know more about this event, head to the Fall Funky Junk's event page to learn more.