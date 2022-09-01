Natrona County Library Hosting Free “Podcasting for Small Business” Class

A few weeks ago (August 15th, 2022), the Natrona County Library announced that they now offer a studio and podcast equipment that you can now use for free. Now they are taking it to the next level by offering a "Podcasting for Small Business" class on Thursday, September 8th, 2022.

The official Natrona County Library Facebook event page states:

Podcasts are amazing. They’re perfect for chores or car rides, and they don’t leave you at the mercy of a radio host — you pick the episodes you want to listen to. Have you considered podcasting for your small business? More than half of the U.S. population has listened to a podcast. The audience is there. And in an ad-saturated culture, more of your marketing success relies on creating content that people choose to consume: videos, blog posts, funny memes, and so on. You want to reach your audience in the right context and right frame of mind. ‌The best part is that it’s easier than you may imagine. You don’t need sophisticated equipment or extensive training. All you need is an idea and the Library's new podcasting studio! Join us for a special presentation by Jordan Belser with the Small Business Administration about "Podcasting for Small Business" on Thursday, September 8th at 5:30 PM. Space is limited, so registration is required. Call 577.7323 for more information and sign online at https://natronacountylibrary.libcal.com/event/9512079 below to guarantee your spot.

Mark the date and time on your calendar.

WHEN: Thursday, September 8th, 2022 | 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

WHERE: Natrona County Library

COST: Free

This is your chance to get a jumpstart on making you dreams of starting your own podcast and/or video blog a reality.

