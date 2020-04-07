Casper’s Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps Cancels Season

The Casper-based Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps, "Wyoming's Musical Ambassadors," as have other drum corps, has canceled its touring season this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drum Corps International, the parent organization of youth-focused competitive drum corps events, announced the cancellation two weeks ago because of health, safety, travel requirements, venue availability and other issues.

The Troopers, also known as "America's Corps, intend to regroup and return in 2021, according to a news release.

In 2006, the Drum Corps International, founded in part by Troopers founder Jim Jones, canceled the Troopers membership for several reasons including failure to submit tax information in a timely manner for five years.

"As you may recall, we returned in 2007 with one of the strongest seasons in a decade," the Troopers said in its news release.

