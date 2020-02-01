Central Wyoming Highways Closed Due to Winter Weather, Crashes

Several significant segments of highway are closed in central Wyoming due to winter weather and crashes, with most of the closures expected to last well into Sunday.

The newest addition to the list is US 20/26 between Casper and Moneta. The highway is expected to reopen between 10:30 and 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

All highways in and out of Muddy Gap are closed. US 287/789 is closed west to the WY 28 junction, WY 220 is closed east to the WY 487 junction, and US 287/WY 789 is closed south to Rawlins. All three are expected to reopen between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

In the Shirley Basin, all of WY 487 is closed between Medicine Bow and WY 220, with no estimated reopening time as of 4 p.m. Saturday. All of WY 77 is also closed.

In southern Wyoming, I-80 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds and extreme blow over risk.

The eastbound lanes of I-80 are closed from Rawlins to Evanston, with an estimated reopening time between 4:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

A major winter storm is expected to move through Wyoming, impacting all roads across the state, beginning Sunday night.

The National Weather Service in Riverton warned the weather system could result in extended road closures, some lasting 24 hours or more, particularly in central Wyoming.

For the latest road conditions and closure information, visit WyoRoad.info, call 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.