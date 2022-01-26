Colorado-Based Comedy-Drama Series ‘Resident Alien’ Returns

Few television shows can give you the range of emotions you'll feel after watching the first season of Resident Alien. This even more rare when realize it's science fiction and based on comic book.

The show is lead by one of my favorite actors, Alan Tudyk, but the majority of the supporting cast are relatively unknown. That doesn't stop the show from being a homerun.

The series takes place in the fiction town of Patience, Colorado. There we follow an alien (Tudyk) masquerading in human form. That's pretty much all you need to know to get you onboard. The show is thought provoking, hilarious, and manages to retain this odd, family-friendly feeling. You really feel for and understand the characters, which in truns make you fall in love with them quite quickly.

Get our free mobile app

Resident Alien returns for season two on Wednesday, January 26th, 2022, on the SYFY channel.

The official SYFY YouTube channel recently posted a teaser of the first episode of season two, along with a very detailed caption that read:

About Resident Alien:

Based on the Dark Horse comic, SYFY’s RESIDENT ALIEN follows Harry, an alien played by Alan Tudyk (“Rogue One,” “Firefly”) that crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor. Arriving with a secret mission, Harry starts off living a simple life…but things get a bit rocky when he’s roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. As he does so, he begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his mission and asking the big life questions like: “Are human beings worth saving?” and “Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?” CAST: Alan Tudyk as Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle Sara Tomko as Asta Twelvetrees Corey Reynolds as Sheriff Mike Thompson Alice Wetterlund as D’arcy Morin Levi Fiehler as Ben Hawthorne Judah Prehn as Max Hawthorne

Check out the first five minutes of the season 2 opener below!

Vintage Wyoming Movie Posters I love walking down the hallway of a modern movie theater and looking at the old posters of vintage movies.

That got me thinking about old Westerns based on Wyoming. How many of those posters are still around?

Many are, and many are for sale online, if you want to decorate your home, or even home theater, with classic and mostly forgotten movie posters.

Most of these films were made before the era of television. Hollywood was cranking out these things as fast as they could.

The plots, the scrips, the acting, directing, and editing were SO BAD, they were good.