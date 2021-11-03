Colorado-Based SyFy Series ‘Resident Alien’ Returning for 2nd Season

If I were tasked with picking the best new television series of 2021, in any genre, hands down it would go to Resident Alien.

The series airs on the SyFy and is falls under three genres: comedy, drama and mystery. Resident Alien is based on the Dark House comic book of the same name.

The show literally has everything, starting with great writing and ending with an awesome cast. I challenge anyone not to fall in love with the series after the first episode. You'll laugh (a lot), cry and cringe throughout the first season, which is the perfect length of ten episodes.

Season two began filming in August 3rd, 2021, and is scheduled to conclude in March, 2022. To get the masses ready for its early 2022 release, the official SYFY YouTube channel released a 5-minute exclusive first look (shown below). Along with the teaser, SYFY included a detailed description which states:

Join the cast of SYFY's Resident Alien Season 2 as they reflect on Season 1's hijinks and highlights, and look forward to the not-so-distant future of the hit show. Resident Alien Season 2 coming soon to SYFY. About Resident Alien:

Based on the Dark Horse comic, SYFY’s RESIDENT ALIEN follows Harry, an alien played by Alan Tudyk (“Rogue One,” “Firefly”) that crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor. Arriving with a secret mission, Harry starts off living a simple life…but things get a bit rocky when he’s roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. As he does so, he begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his mission and asking the big life questions like: “Are human beings worth saving?” and “Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?” CAST:

Alan Tudyk as Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle

Sara Tomko as Asta Twelvetrees

Corey Reynolds as Sheriff Mike Thompson

Alice Wetterlund as D’arcy Morin

Levi Fiehler as Ben Hawthorne

Judah Prehn as Max Hawthorne

I know I'm not alone when I say I can't wait for season 2!

