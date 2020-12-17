New SyFy Comedy Series ‘Resident Alien’ Takes Place In Colorado

Alan Tudyk is one of my all time top 10 favorite actors and he's about to solidify his position once again. A new SyFy series titled Resident Alien will begin airing in January 2021.

The show is based off the Dark Horse comic book of the same name. I was already intrigued by the trailer (shown above). After watching the trailer multiple times and noticing signs hinting that it takes place in Colorado, I was even interested. The series is actually filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, but takes place in the fiction town of Patience, Colorado.

Having never actually read the comic book, I did a little research. The pretense is an alien crash lands on Earth and takes a human form to hide from the Men In Black (yes, the same MIB from the Will Smith movies, which are also based off a comic book), while awaiting his rescue.

Resident Alien boasts an awesome cast, which is going to make it difficult to wait out the next 30+ days for the series debut (on January 27th 2020).

