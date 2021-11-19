Spend the Holidays in a Colorado House That’s Built into a Cliff
Look at what it'd be like to spend the holidays in a house in Colorado that's built into a cliff that has petroglyphs nearby.
The holidays are here and you could celebrate them in a completely different way in a new place in Colorado. The Cliff House is located in historic McElmo Canyon and is built into the cliff wall of a private red rock canyon.
There are petroglyphs and tons of wildlife on the property from deer to bobcats. Here's a look at the peaceful, private Airbnb which could be the destination of your next holiday vacation.
Spend the Holidays in a Colorado House That's Built into a Cliff
You can spend the holidays in a house in Colorado that's built into a cliff. Look at the peaceful, private Airbnb located in a canyon with petroglyphs nearby.
