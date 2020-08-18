Wyoming & Natrona County Primary Election Coverage & Results

UPDATE, 10:32 p.m.: The Associated Press is reporting the below results with 418 of the state's 498 precincts reporting.

UPDATE, 9:45 p.m.: All Natrona County ballots are in. Unofficial results follow below.

Here's a look at who's running in Wyoming and Natrona County:

US Senate-Republican Primary:

R. Mark Armstrong - 3,224 - 4%

Devon Cade 872 - 1%

John Holtz 1,484 - 2%

Michael Kemler 809 - 1%

Cynthia M. Lummis 53,925 - 60%

Bryan E. Miller 8,849 - 10%

Donna Rice 5,091 - 6%

Star Roselli 533, 1%

Robert G. Short 12,304 - 14%

Josh Wheeler 3,133 - 3%

US Senate-Democratic Primary:

Merav Ben David 8,773 - 42%

Kenneth R. Casner 1,952 - 9%

James Kirk Debrine 740, 4%

Yana Ludwig 4,386 - 21%

Nathan Wendt 3,658 - 17%

Rex Wilde - 1,469 - 7%

US Representative-Republican Primary

Liz Cheney 67,840 - 75%

Blake Stanley - 23,162 - 25%

US Representative-Democratic Primary

Carl Beach - 3,558 - 17%

Lynnette Grey Bull - 12,905 - 62%

Carol Hafner - 4,334 - 21%

State Senate District 28-Republican Primary

Jim Anderson - 1,623 - 66.96%

Ryan Jackson -787 - 32.47%

State Senate District 30-Republican Primary

Charles Schoenwolf - 1,269 - 42.05%

Charles K. Scott - 1,740 - 57.65%

House District 35-Republican Primary

Joe Macguire - 1,922 - 98.16%

House District 37-Republican Primary

Gregory Paul Flesvig - 574 - 26.01%

Steve Harshman 1,630 - 73.86%

House District 38-Republican Primary

Michael Pedry - 682 - 39.91%

Tom Walters - 1,017 - 59.51%

House District 56-Republican Primary

Jerry Obermueller - 1,131 - 98.69%

House District 58-Republican Primary

Burton D. Schoenwolf - 442 - 34.32%

Patrick "Pat" Sweeney - 839 - 65.14%

House District 59-Republican Primary

David Carpenter - 300 - 23.11%

Leah Juarez - 408 - 31.43%

Kevin C. O'Hearn - 586, 45.15%

County Commissioner-Republican Primary

V Worth Christie - 1,477 - 6.95%

Kevin Christopherson - 3, 359 - 15.81%

Jerry Cook - 2,830 - 13.32%

Vickery Fales Hall - 2,727 - 12.83%

Brook Kaufman - 5,597 - 26.34%

Dave North - 5,196 - 24.45%

Natrona County Coroner-Republican Primary

Don Halberg - 4,415 - 39.51%

James Whipps - 6,663 - 59.62%

Casper City Council Ward 1

Margaret Bloom - 1,129 - 24.03%

Bruce Henry Knell Jr - 970 - 20.64%

Gabriel Phillips - 608 - 12.94%

Amber Pollock - 1,536 - 32.69%

Casper City Council Ward 2

Edis Allen - 841 - 13.41%

Kenneth Bates - 1,365 - 21.77%

Lisa Engebretsen 1,365 - 21.77

Kyle Gamroth - 1,929 - 30.77%

Quinn Snow - 465 - 7.42%

Dale A Zimmerle - 528 - 8.42%

Casper City Council Ward 3

Stephen Cathey - 1.780 - 47.34%

Michael H Mcintosh - 1,230 - 32.71%

Woody Warren -725, 19.28%

Bar Nunn Town Council

Peter Boyer - 192, 23.36%

Steven Clark - 247, 30.05%

Dustin J Parks - 122 - 14.84%

Mary Sue Sorenson - 256 - 31.14%

Bar Nunn Town Council (Unexpired)

Adam Willett, 255 - 56.54%

Daniel Wolosin - 188 - 41.69%

Evansville Town Council

Michael Scott - 71, 46.71 %

Alona Vigneault - 57 , 37.50 %

Mills Town Council

Sara McCarthy - 113 , 32.19 %

Bradley D Neumiller - 79 , 22.51 %

Ronald "Hunter" Wales - 51, 14.53 %

Westen G Hubele - 44 , 12.54 %

Sandr Setty - 62 1, 7.66 %