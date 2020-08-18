Wyoming & Natrona County Primary Election Coverage & Results
UPDATE, 10:32 p.m.: The Associated Press is reporting the below results with 418 of the state's 498 precincts reporting.
UPDATE, 9:45 p.m.: All Natrona County ballots are in. Unofficial results follow below.
Here's a look at who's running in Wyoming and Natrona County:
US Senate-Republican Primary:
R. Mark Armstrong - 3,224 - 4%
Devon Cade 872 - 1%
John Holtz 1,484 - 2%
Michael Kemler 809 - 1%
Cynthia M. Lummis 53,925 - 60%
Bryan E. Miller 8,849 - 10%
Donna Rice 5,091 - 6%
Star Roselli 533, 1%
Robert G. Short 12,304 - 14%
Josh Wheeler 3,133 - 3%
US Senate-Democratic Primary:
Merav Ben David 8,773 - 42%
Kenneth R. Casner 1,952 - 9%
James Kirk Debrine 740, 4%
Yana Ludwig 4,386 - 21%
Nathan Wendt 3,658 - 17%
Rex Wilde - 1,469 - 7%
US Representative-Republican Primary
Liz Cheney 67,840 - 75%
Blake Stanley - 23,162 - 25%
US Representative-Democratic Primary
Carl Beach - 3,558 - 17%
Lynnette Grey Bull - 12,905 - 62%
Carol Hafner - 4,334 - 21%
State Senate District 28-Republican Primary
Jim Anderson - 1,623 - 66.96%
Ryan Jackson -787 - 32.47%
State Senate District 30-Republican Primary
Charles Schoenwolf - 1,269 - 42.05%
Charles K. Scott - 1,740 - 57.65%
House District 35-Republican Primary
Joe Macguire - 1,922 - 98.16%
House District 37-Republican Primary
Gregory Paul Flesvig - 574 - 26.01%
Steve Harshman 1,630 - 73.86%
House District 38-Republican Primary
Michael Pedry - 682 - 39.91%
Tom Walters - 1,017 - 59.51%
House District 56-Republican Primary
Jerry Obermueller - 1,131 - 98.69%
House District 58-Republican Primary
Burton D. Schoenwolf - 442 - 34.32%
Patrick "Pat" Sweeney - 839 - 65.14%
House District 59-Republican Primary
David Carpenter - 300 - 23.11%
Leah Juarez - 408 - 31.43%
Kevin C. O'Hearn - 586, 45.15%
County Commissioner-Republican Primary
V Worth Christie - 1,477 - 6.95%
Kevin Christopherson - 3, 359 - 15.81%
Jerry Cook - 2,830 - 13.32%
Vickery Fales Hall - 2,727 - 12.83%
Brook Kaufman - 5,597 - 26.34%
Dave North - 5,196 - 24.45%
Natrona County Coroner-Republican Primary
Don Halberg - 4,415 - 39.51%
James Whipps - 6,663 - 59.62%
Casper City Council Ward 1
Margaret Bloom - 1,129 - 24.03%
Bruce Henry Knell Jr - 970 - 20.64%
Gabriel Phillips - 608 - 12.94%
Amber Pollock - 1,536 - 32.69%
Casper City Council Ward 2
Edis Allen - 841 - 13.41%
Kenneth Bates - 1,365 - 21.77%
Lisa Engebretsen 1,365 - 21.77
Kyle Gamroth - 1,929 - 30.77%
Quinn Snow - 465 - 7.42%
Dale A Zimmerle - 528 - 8.42%
Casper City Council Ward 3
Stephen Cathey - 1.780 - 47.34%
Michael H Mcintosh - 1,230 - 32.71%
Woody Warren -725, 19.28%
Bar Nunn Town Council
Peter Boyer - 192, 23.36%
Steven Clark - 247, 30.05%
Dustin J Parks - 122 - 14.84%
Mary Sue Sorenson - 256 - 31.14%
Bar Nunn Town Council (Unexpired)
Adam Willett, 255 - 56.54%
Daniel Wolosin - 188 - 41.69%
Evansville Town Council
Michael Scott - 71, 46.71 %
Alona Vigneault - 57 , 37.50 %
Mills Town Council
Sara McCarthy - 113 , 32.19 %
Bradley D Neumiller - 79 , 22.51 %
Ronald "Hunter" Wales - 51, 14.53 %
Westen G Hubele - 44 , 12.54 %
Sandr Setty - 62 1, 7.66 %