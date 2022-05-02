Trump to Host ‘Save America Rally’ in Casper on May 28

Former President Donald J. Trump has announced that he will be appearing in Casper for a 'Save America Rally' at the Ford Wyoming Center on May 28, 2022.

Trump will be on hand to endorse Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives Harriet Hageman. Hageman is one of the candidates challenging Liz Cheney for Wyoming's lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Trump's website lists the event as taking place at the Ford Wyoming Center on Saturday, May 28. Doors will open at 11:00 a.m. and the program will begin at 4:00 p.m.

":It will be a tremendous honor and incredibly exciting to have President Trump visit with us and it will no doubt be the largest political event in Wyoming history," Hageman offered in a statement released on social media. "His policies were the best that we have ever seen, from building the greatest economy in the world, to driving America to energy independence, to enforcing our immigration laws, and I expect thousands of Wyomingites to come out to thank him enthusiastically.

"When I am the Congresswoman from Wyoming, I will always stand for, and defend our values and always remember that it was the people of this great state who hired me to represent them. I am grateful for President Trump's support in my campaign, and I look forward to seeing him in Casper."



Hageman was endorsed by the 45th President in September of 2021, after his war of words with current U.S. Congresswoman Liz Cheney took center stage when Cheney voted to impeach the former president for his perceived role in the January 6 Capitol Attack.

Hageman seems to be Cheney's biggest challenger, though it was recently revealed that the current Congresswoman has already raised nearly five times as much as Hageman for campaign purposes.

Still, the nod from the former president is an important symbol and after his very public endorsement of Hageman at the 'Save America Rally,' she could emerge as Wyoming's next Congresswoman.