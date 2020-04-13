Cooking At Home: The One Good Thing About The Coronavirus Lock Down
I consider myself to be decent cook. With some dishes, I might even call myself an expect, but often times, my daily tasks take too much out of me to go home and cook and prepare a four-course meal. Now that COVID-19 has a lot of businesses closed, I no longer have that excuse.
Now I'll be 100% clear, I can't wait for all this coronavirus garbage to be over, so we can all get back to regular life, but I am thankful for the extra time with my family and being forced to cook more. Since social distancing first begin, I have managed to lose 10 lbs, but it's not because I'm eating any less. It's because I'm eating a lot healthier and that's because I'm not eating out as often. I've also almost completely cut out fast food.
I've been watching more cooking shows, whether on TV or YouTube and I've also been actively finding a plethora of new recipes. Here are a few of my recent favorites.
- 1
Shrimp Scampi
I won't lie, I don't eat any kind of shell fish, but I did make this dish using chicken breast as a substitute. Trust me... it was just as delicious!
- 2
Fried Chicken With Honey Butter
This was so good. YouTube feed me this video. I wasn't even looking for it, but I'm so glad they did. You've gotta try this one.
- 3
Cucumber Salad
Cucumbers are my favorite veggie and this recipe is super easy and tasty! This is good as a snack or as a side dish with lunch and/or dinner.
- 4
Gordon Ramsey's Burger Recipe
Chef Ramsey is a great teacher. Every recipe I've ever made of his has come out perfect. This one is no different. While a little on the expensive side for a burger, it's still cheaper than going out and well worth getting all the ingredients to make it correctly.
- 5
Quick Beef Pho
Pho is one of my all time favorite foods, but making it from home is time consuming, at least if you make it from scratch. This shortcut recipe is just as good and twice as easy.