COVID-19: 12 New Deaths, 276 New Confirmed Cases in Wyoming

The Wyoming Department of Health on Wednesday reported 12 new deaths from COVID-19 or related causes.

Officials also reported 276 new lab-confirmed cases throughout the Cowboy State. That brings the state's total confirmed cases to 12,675. The state's death total from COVID or related causes grew to 105.

Of those, 8,097 have recovered.

Additionally, 1,404 of the state's 2,368 probable cases have recovered.

Albany County continues to lead Wyoming with 813 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, though only two were reported Wednesday.

Sixteen new confirmed cases in Campbell County brought its total to 735 active cases.

Laramie County saw 28 new cases, bringing its total to 617 while Natrona County added 11 cases for a total of 614.