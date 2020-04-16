Cowboy Schools Drivers on the Proper Way to Merge into Traffic

It's hard to describe what I just witnessed. Suffice it to say that this cowboy completely schooled drivers about the proper way to merge into traffic.

Just try to not admire this amazing horsemanship. S.P. Sullivan shared this sweet moment on Twitter. There's a reason why this has been trending today on Digg and other popular internet places.

That is how it's done. If you look up how to merge into traffic, you surprisingly won't find horse side-stepping among the steps. That makes me think we should create our own Wyoming version of this.

