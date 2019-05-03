Denver Broncos Will Parks Replacing Shaquil Barrett At 2019 Joe Expo

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Shaquil Barrett will not be able to attend the 2019 Joe Expo. However Will Parks will be taking his place.

Denver Bronco Safety, Will Parks will be at the 2019 Joe Expo signing autographs with fellow teammate Derek Wolfe in the Fan Cave 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM on Saturday May 4th. Pro Football Focus named Will Parks most-improved player in 2018. Parks was drafted by the Broncos in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Where: Casper Events Center

When: Friday, May 3rd 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM | Saturday, May 4th 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Cost: $5 Advance | $8 At Door

For more info visit the thejoeexpo.com.