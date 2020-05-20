Devil’s Tower Reopens Friday, For Memorial Day Weekend

America's first monument, and a favorite hiking and climbing place, will reopen Friday, just in time for the Memorial Day Weekend.

This is one of Wyoming's most famous spots for many reasons and tourists are not the only ones who will want to come back, nor are the climbers.

Lets not forget the Native Americans who see Devil's Tower as, in a sense, a cathedral. This is sacred land to them where they come to worship. Signs in the park ask folks to please not touch the items left hanging from the branches of trees. The homemade bags and feathers seen everywhere are hanging prayers.

Okay, folks seem to be excited for the reopening. The campgrounds will fill quickly so make your reservation in the park or at the KOA (I recommend Cabin 11 at KOA for the best view).

Once again - if you want to go camping there, make your reservations now. Those spots are going to fill up quickly.

The only thing we don't know is - has the park been closed to the aliens? Perhaps all of this COVID-19 stuff was just a ploy to close national and state parks so the aliens can land and do another exchange with our government?

Well, there you have it. I've done it now. The internet will be full of conspiracy theories and it will be all my fault.

Not sorry.