A Kelly Walsh graduate died working as a sheriff's deputy in Idaho on Monday.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Wyatt C. Maser, 23, died after deputies were called to investigate a rollover crash.

When the first deputy arrived, he encountered a woman armed with a machete walking away from the crash scene. The first deputy tried to follow the woman, but she ignored him.

Maser reportedly arrived and also began following the woman and tried to get her to stop.

A third deputy drove up and didn't see Maser walking in the dark and accidentally hit him with his patrol vehicle. Medical responders were unable to save Maser, who had been with the sheriff's office since April of last year.

Maser's obituary says that he was born in Thermpoplis in 1997, growing up and attending school in Casper. He graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in 2014 before joining the Air Force.