Watch 2600 Sheep Cross Wyoming’s Ten Sleep Creek

I know this is gonna sound like bragging, but I think I have come across one of the best sheep videos ever. It shows 2600 sheep crossing Wyoming's Ten Sleep Creek.

Thanks to Don Anderson for this astronaut's view of a LOT of sheep crossing Ten Sleep Creek.

If you're a Wyoming newbie, Ten Sleep Creek is a gorgeous area just south of the Bighorns.

Google Maps Satellite View

Thanks to whoever flew this drone, I know have one of the most Wyoming videos ever to help someone fall asleep if counting sheep is your thing.

This also led to what I will admit was a somewhat disturbing search for Wyoming sheep farms for sale. There are more than you might think.

Very much appreciate Don taking the time to share this video. I've never seen so many Wyoming sheep from such a high altitude and that's high praise indeed.