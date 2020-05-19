Woman Surprised to Learn Her Horse Has Her By the Hair

In Wyoming, we know that horses have great personalities and that includes a great sense of humor. If you doubt this, watch what happened when this woman knelt down by her horse only to discover her horse had her by the hair.

This really happened in Lumberton, Texas. The lady shared on YouTube that her horse named Jane might have a hurt foot. So, she bent down to check Jane and make sure he (yes, he) was OK. Then Jane decided to have some fun.

Ouch. Could it be that Jane just wanted her to get up and ride? Or, could it be that Jane didn't really like being named Jane since he's a boy? So many questions.