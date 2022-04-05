Hiding from The Wind? Here Is The Perfect WY Movie For Gusty Days

Scenes from this old classic pop up as animated gifs on social media during Wyoming's windiest days.

There is that old Wyoming joke of everybody falling down because the wind stopped.

Buster Keaton gif

For those of us who live in Wyoming this time of year clips of this movie are the perfect representation of how we feel when those old northwest winds begin to blow.

But fewer and fewer people remember who the movie star was or what movie this scene came from.

Youtube Buster Keaton

Did Buster Keaton get his inspiration for the windy scene in his movie Steamboat Bill Jr. from a windy day in Wyoming?

The movie does not take place in Wyoming but in this windy scene, it kinda looks like it.

You can watch the windy scene from that famous movie below.

Youtube Buster Keaton

In its time this would have been a high-budget movie. All of the stunts were what we call practical effects today. That basically means that it was all real material. If you saw a building fall, it really fell.

That means the stunts that Buster was famous for back in those days were incredibly dangerous.

Steamboat Bill, Jr. is a 1928 silent comedy film starring Buster Keaton. Released by United Artists, the film is the final product of Keaton's independent production team and set of gag writers.

Youtube Buster Keaton

As much as we all know scenes from this movie now it was not a box-office success and became the last picture Keaton made for United Artists. Keaton ended up moving to Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, where he made much more successful movies.

Youtube Buster Keaton

Still, the Steamboat move is well known for what may be Keaton's most famous film stunt: The façade of an entire house falls all around him while he stands in the perfect spot. Imagine how dangerous this stunt was to pull off.

Youtube Buster Keaton

To do this Buster and his crew had to map out the exact spot where the window would fall and lower and lift the façade several times to make sure Buster would actually pass through the window and not get hit by the heavy wood.

This truly would have to be done in one take. Do it wrong and they might never finish the movie if the star was too injured or even DEAD!

Enough of looking at pictures from the film. Let's look at the windy scene itself. It's a little over 3 minutes long.

So the next windy day we have in Wyoming you can now tell your friends that you know where the animated gif everybody is sharing came from.

Buster Keaton's Steamboat Bill Jr. released in theaters in 1928.

