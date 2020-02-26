Jif Peanut Butter Attempts To End The ‘GIF vs JIF’ Debate

This debate has been going on pretty much since the invention of the GIF, but now it has been taken to the next level since peanut butter company Jif recently released a limited edition jar.

Back in August of 2019, we posted a poll asking how Casper pronounces it, and 94% of the people polled say it "gif" (with a hard "G"), like gift.

It is worth noting that the primary inventor of the GIF format, Steve Wilhite, states it should be pronounced with a soft "G", (like gin), so it would be pronounced like the peanut butter company. The issues is, they don't even buy that. Matter of fact, Jif has been very adamant and vocal about it as of late. In addition to the new limited edition jar that has already sold out on Amazon in less than 48 hours, their website and Twitter feed have been all about what they say is the correct pronunciation. They have even teamed with GIPHY to make sure folks get it right.

While this debate may never end, the humorous video above (taken from a scene of the hit television sitcom, The Big Bang Theory), proves my conclusion best... and in less than 30 seconds.

I agree with you, Jif peanut butter!