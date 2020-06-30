Discovery Channel Show “Street Outlaws” Is In Casper

On Discovery Channel's reality show "Street Outlaws" it's all about "The List".

The top 10 street racers make it on "The List" and make all the cash.

On Saturday we heard a rumor that the "Street Outlaws" were in Casper...and wow did the internet go crazy.

So, we decided to do a bit of research and see if the rumors were true, and it turns out they are.

The out of town crew have their cars parked safely at the Fair Grounds, and there are for sure some Casper, Wyoming street racers that are ready to accept the challenge.

For a multitude of reasons, the actual street racing will not be open to the public.

And even with all my sources, I was unable to find out exact days when they will be filming and racing.

But, I do know that the "Street Outlaws" will be here in Casper until July 26th.

The reason for the long visit is the number of cars that are here to race.

With Wyoming's low COVID numbers almost 100 cars (and their racing teams) have come to Wyoming to compete.

Our Wyoming team consists of 9 cars.

I spoke to Lance Knigge of Wyoming Saftey Supply (they are supplying the racing fuel for the event) and he said the Wyoming team is ready to go and feeling confident.

The racing events will take place on Wyoming HWY 257.

To ensure everyone's safety the road from Robertson Road to Highway 220 will be closed on the nights when the racing will occur from 6 pm to 6 am.

At this time the racers seem to be asking for a bit of privacy, but there have been several lucky locals that seem to have caught them in an open mood.

Look at these happy guys posing with Dough Boy (Memphis Street Racer).

Keara Rene

So Casper, keep your eyes and ears open, and if you happen to snap a pic or some video of the "Steet Outlaws" at work we'd love to see them.

You can share them with us through the My Country Mobile App.