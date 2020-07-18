A member of the 'Street Outlaws' crew was hospitalized overnight after he was involved in one of two serious crashes that occurred while the team filmed its racing program for The Discovery Channel on a highway west of Casper.

James Finney, also known as Birdman, is in stable condition at Wyoming Medical Center, a nursing supervisor told K2 Radio News on Saturday.

Mike Murillo, part of the Texas crew, posted on Facebook early Saturday that Finney had "lots of injuries" and asked everyone to keep Finney in their prayers.

A second "horrible" accident, as Murillo put it, occurred shortly after the wreck involving Finney. Driver Stan Allen was "out and in good shape," Murillo said, but his brand new car appeared to be a total loss.

"Prayers for both my friends," Murillo said on social media.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking details of the crashes.

The crew has been filming their program on WY 257 since June 30, with highway closures in place on certain nights so races can be held. They are set to conclude filming on July 24.