Do You Think This Quiz About Wyoming Small Towns Is Accurate?

I'm a sucker for online quizzes.

I know, it's kinda lame, but I get sucked in every single time...

Especially if it claims to be a quiz about Wyoming.

I came across this "Which Wyoming Small Town Should You Live In?" Quiz. It took me about 2 and a half minutes to answer and the questions weren't too complicated.

But, after I took it I was left feeling puzzled.

Here is an example of one of the questions.

Not too tricky right? Other questions asked if I liked to ski (no), wanted to live on a ranch (sure why not), and enquired if I liked friendly people (yes please).

I thought for sure I would get Cody or Sheridan...maybe even Douglas.

But instead, I got Jackson.

Nothing against Jackson but I don't think of it as a friendly ranch community.

I decided to ask my cohost Doc to take the quiz and he also got Jackson.

I began to question the accuracy of the quiz after that (no offense to Doc) and I reached out to a few coworkers and asked them to take the quiz.

While we had two people that were told Buffalo would be a good fit for them, the final results of the quiz overwhelmingly led everyone that took it to Jackson.

This leads me to think that this quiz isn't very accurate, or helpful if you're actually thinking of moving to Wyoming.

Help us out, take a few minutes to take the quiz (you can find it here), and then let us know your answer either on Facebook or thought the My Country Mobile App.