Two Natrona County High School students and one Southridge Elementary School staff member have tested positive for COVID-19, according to an announcement from the Natrona County School District.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department notified the school district of the positive cases on Wednesday.

The health department is actively contacting parents/guardians of those identified as a close contact of a known positive.

The district has provided the applicable student/staff directory information to the health department to assist with contacting the affected individuals. The health department also will provide affected parents/guardians and/or staff members with further information and actions.

If you receive a phone call/message from the health department, please contact them immediately to avoid delays in the contact tracing process.

If your student is identified as a requiring to quarantine/isolate by the health department, the district will work to provide remote learning and instruction.

Staff members who are required to quarantine or isolate should contact their direct supervisors or the Associate Superintendent of Human Resources and District Services.

