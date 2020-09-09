Watch Bears Amaze Tourists By Standing Like People for Treats

I have to admit that I thought this video was fake when I first saw it. It's not. It really is a group of bears who stand up like humans to convince tourists to give them treats.

This video made the rounds a few years ago, but is now becoming popular once again. It's the real deal and I can prove it.

These bears are part of a theme park in South Korea called Everland. Inside Edition also shared the video with some backstory on why these bears behave the way they do.

On Everland's website, they say these bears are a part of their Safari World. Here's how they describe this place:

A Wild Safari, featuring lions, the kings of the grasslands, tigers, the kings of the jungle, and adorable bears...

Bears that walk around like grown men looking for bacon? Yes, that's adorable and yes it's really real.