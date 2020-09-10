Watch Sweet But Naive Lady Feed a Bear Like He’s a Puppy Dog

This gave me chills. There's video of a very sweet lady who feeds bears on her porch like they are puppy dogs.

I want to preface this with a couple of thoughts. First, this lady is obviously very sweet and kind. I have no doubt she has the best of intentions. Second, don't ever do this for a million reasons.

Here's how she described her relationship with the bears:

Billy has been coming to my home all season. I just realized that he is Junior from last year. And lo and behold, I found out during mating season that she's a girl! Thus the name Billy/Junior/Girl bear!! She is very friendly and will walk right up to me and eat out of my hand. I actually have several bears who eat out of my hand, every year.

I don't know this ladies name or I would contact her directly to please stop doing this. Anyone who has seen the documentary Grizzly Man about activists Timothy Treadwell and Amie Huguenard. They were killed by bears who they thought were their friends and who they actively fought for the rights of.

Bears are not designed to be socially interactive with humans. A bear can go from eating a sandwich out of your hand to viewing you as prey in a heartbeat.

The other aspect of this is she's unintentionally endangering the bears and any neighbors she may have. It's been well-documented by many bear safety sites like Bear Smart that many bears have been put down because they've become too comfortable in residential areas. I have no doubt this sweet woman loves these bears. If that's the case, she needs to stop doing this immediately.