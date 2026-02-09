It is so true that you actually learn something new everyday.

Let me begin by saying, as a parent, your children can drive you crazy. My son waited until less than a week before his band picture day to tell me he need a new dress shirt. At first, I didn't think it was going to be an issue. I was sorely mistaken.

How hard can it be to find a dress shirt in Casper?

The answer to that question is highly disturbing, because the correct answer is "very hard". Considering all that was needed was a long sleeve, black, button up dress shirt, I was shocked at how many stores didn't carry one. My son is 12 years old and tiny, so it wasn't like I was looking for a weird size or a strange color. Yet and still, I was stymied at every turn.

How many stores did you check?

The correct answer is all of them. I went to both Walmart locations, Target, Ross, JC Penny, Marshalls and Kohl's. It is worth noting that Kohl's did have quite a few in stock in his size and the correct color, but for $45.00. I don't mind spending money on clothing, but I don't spend that much on dress shirts for me (as an old, slightly out of shape, adult), so there was no way I was going to spend that much if I didn't have to.

Why didn't you order it online?

The fact that my child waited until the week of the event, kind of had me scared that ordering a dress shirt online, meant taking a risk that it wouldn't be here on time. Amazon Prime is fast, but this is Wyoming, and things don't always get here when they're supposed to. This was not one of the occasions when I could leave it to chance.

Once Upon A Child to the rescue.

I don't know how I didn't know that Once Upon A Child carried preteen clothes. I just (incorrectly), assumed that they stopped at toddlers. Much to my surprise, I was able to get my son a dress shirt and a tie in the size and colors I needed, without breaking the bank.

READ MORE: Casper DJ's Car Wash Trip With His Son Goes Hilariously Wrong

Get our free mobile app

35 Random Pics From DJ Nyke's Phone