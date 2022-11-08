Early Morning Voters in Casper Cast Their Ballots

The temperature read 27 degrees when K2Radio News arrived.

By 7:30 a.m. the Radius Church voting place had counted 50 votes and there was still a line to the door.

The parking lot was packed as dozens of people hurried inside and out of the chilly air.

Carol, the election judge, said this year the turnout was more than usual at this time. In fact, people started arriving and waiting outside ten minutes before the doors opened.

Carol said she's been volunteering for about ten years. "I've always thought it's wonderful to have the right to vote, and I can't imagine, in this great state that I love, ever having voter fraud. Hopefully we keep it that way."

Volunteers Greg and Shirley Smith said they've been election officials for about three years. "This is a joy," said Shirley. "We see it as our citizen's right."

Radius Church Polling Place 2022