Elway And Manning Among New Potential Broncos Owners

The rumors have been flying and will continue to fly for the next several months when it comes to potential suitors and buyers for the Denver Broncos who are very possibly going to be for sale in 2022 with a price tag of around $4 billion.

Recently, Amazon's Jeff Bezos and rap legend Jay-Z were in the mix as potential buyers. Do they have deep pockets? Yes. Could they successfully run an NFL team? Possibly. While those two are a question mark, there is NO QUESTION that an ownership group led by or includes two of the biggest names in Denver Broncos history would be a HUGE success, at the very least, in the eyes of Broncos Country.

I think it would be great if either one of these gentlemen were a part of ownership. I think even if they were to go head to head on this, there wouldn't be anything but mutual respect on both sides because that's what their relationship was, is, and always will be.

It would make sense for Elway to be a part of this because he was practically a son to late owner Pat Bowlen who traded for Elway after the 1983 draft. They won a lot together, and I'm sure Elway would love to pick up the torch from his former mentor and honor everything that Pat Bowlen did for so many years in building this into one of the greatest franchises in the NFL.

Manning would make sense because we know the love and grateful heart he has towards Elway and the organization after they took a chance on him after his neck surgery nearly ended his career in 2010-2011.

Manning has now planted his roots here in Colorado and has expressed interested in staying in the game and possibly being a part of ownership at some level. Let's dream for a second: how incredible would it be if both Elway and Manning were on the same ownership team?

Now that would be awesome and I think most Broncos fans have wished for that. While all of this is speculation, one thing is for certain: the team will most likely be sold in 2022.

